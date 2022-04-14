SKUAST-K prepares frame-work for National Education Policy

In the conference, Prof Ganai presented the main highlights of the working model prepared by SKUAST-K including empowering students with skills, mainstreaming skill education with the university curriculum and providing flexibility to students to decide their own curriculum. The concepts like UG degree by design, and Postgraduate degree in sandwich mode Next Generation Student Transcript (NGST©) have been introduced for the first time and a complete protocol for entry and exit at different levels have been provided in the working model.

SKUAST-K’s working model allows UG students to select from a wide array of courses that include skill courses, higher-order skills, language, liberal arts, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship courses. Sandwich Postgraduate and Doctoral degree model calls for spending some part of degree course (6 months in Masters and 1 year for Doctoral students) in universities and research institutions across the nation and abroad. Other features of the working model include the foundation programme at the beginning of the degree, industrial externships, deep rural exploration, innovation and ideation workshops during the degree and alumni engagement for institutional development.