SKUAST-K professor suspended over ‘misconduct’ with girl

The order has been issued following a massive protest by the girl students of the SKAUST Wadura Sopore on Friday against the professor for his misconduct with one of the girl students of the college.

“Pending enquiry into the matter of alleged misconduct, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Prof and Head Division of Agriculture extension and communication faculty of wadura is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. He shall remain attached with KVK Pombai Kulgam,” reads the order no 726 (Est.) of 2022, dated 2 December.