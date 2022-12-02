SKUAST-K professor suspended over ‘misconduct’ with girl

Baramulla, Dec 2: The University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKAUST) has ordered an immediate suspension of Prof and Head division of Agriculture extension and commutation faculty of Wadura Sopore over the charges of alleged misconduct.
The order has been issued following a massive protest by the girl students of the SKAUST Wadura Sopore on Friday against the professor for his misconduct with one of the girl students of the college.
“Pending enquiry into the matter of alleged misconduct, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Prof and Head Division of Agriculture extension and communication faculty of wadura is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. He shall remain attached with KVK Pombai Kulgam,” reads the order no 726 (Est.) of 2022, dated 2 December.
Scores of male and female students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Wadura in north Kashmir's Sopore on Friday evening staged a protest against the alleged sexual harassment to a girl student.
Reports said that a girl student (name withheld) on Thursday had complained against a RAWE programme coordinator of molesting her.
The accused professor was placed under suspension by DC Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgarwho tweeted that police has registered FIR in the matter and the accused professor has been suspended pending inquiry.