SKUAST-K scientist felicitated

Srinagar, Jan 27: Dr Syed Shariq Nazir Qadiri working as Assistant Professor-cum-Junior Scientist, Faculty of Fisheries, Rangil, SKUAST-Kashmir has been felicitated by district administration Ganderbal on the eve of Republic Day.
According to a press note, he has been felicitated for immense contribution and exemplary services in delivering his official duties. “Dr Shariq has been meritorious throughout his academic career and has been earlier felicitated on the eve of Republic day-2018 for securing highly prestigious Netaji Subhas-ICAR-International fellowship, Government of India for undertaking PhD programme at globally acclaimed Chonnam National University, South Korea. Recently, Dr Shariq was selected by his parent organization for overseas training under highly competitive NAHEP programme.
Dr Shariq successfully completed his overseas training for a period of three months at Institute of Parasitology, Biology Centre of CAS, Czech Republic. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai, SKUAST-K continues to shine and Government of India’s Ministry of Education has placed SKUAST-K in “Band Excellent” category,” the press note added.