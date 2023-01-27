SKUAST-K scientist felicitated

According to a press note, he has been felicitated for immense contribution and exemplary services in delivering his official duties. “Dr Shariq has been meritorious throughout his academic career and has been earlier felicitated on the eve of Republic day-2018 for securing highly prestigious Netaji Subhas-ICAR-International fellowship, Government of India for undertaking PhD programme at globally acclaimed Chonnam National University, South Korea. Recently, Dr Shariq was selected by his parent organization for overseas training under highly competitive NAHEP programme.