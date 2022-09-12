SKUAST-K signs MoU

The MoU was signed by the SKUAST-K Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai and CSKHPKV Vice Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary at a brief signing-in ceremony held at Vice Chancellors' Secretariat.

The signing-in was witnessed by Director Research Prof Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani and Director Education Prof MN Khan from SKUAST-K, and Director Research Dr SP Dixit and Dean College of Veterinary Sciences Dr Desh Raj from CSKHPKV.