SKUAST-K signs MoU

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir and Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur (HP) Monday entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster academics and research collaboration between the two institutions for student exchange through joint sandwich and twining postgraduate degree programmes, faculty exchange, joint conferences, seminars and workshops in areas of common interest.
The MoU was signed by the SKUAST-K Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai and CSKHPKV Vice Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary at a brief signing-in ceremony held at Vice Chancellors' Secretariat.
The signing-in was witnessed by Director Research Prof Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani and Director Education Prof MN Khan from SKUAST-K, and Director Research Dr SP Dixit and Dean College of Veterinary Sciences Dr Desh Raj from CSKHPKV.