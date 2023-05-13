SKUAST-K signs MoUs with TNAU, AAU for joint research, academic exchange

The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of two-day annual review meeting of the World Bank ICAR-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) at the SKUAST-K Shalimar campus. Another MoU was signed between the SKUAST-Jammu and TNAU at the same venue.

The MoUs aim to promote student exchanges through the joint sandwich and twining postgraduate degree programmes, faculty exchange, joint conferences, seminars and workshops in areas of common interest.