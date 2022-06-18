SKUAST-K signs up for global partnership in sustainable soil management

The Global Soil Partnership for Food Security and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation (GSP) brings together international, regional, and national organisations that are working in the area of soil protection and sustainable management. Launched by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome on September 7, 2011, the partnership aims to implement the provisions of the 1982 World Soil Charter, and to position soils in the Global Agenda through collective action.

The key objectives are to promote Sustainable Soil Management (SSM) and improve soil governance to guarantee healthy and productive soils for food security, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and sustainable development.