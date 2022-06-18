SKUAST-K signs up for global partnership in sustainable soil management

GK NEWS NETWORK
Srinagar, June 18: To promote sustainable soil management (SSM) for food security and climate change mitigation, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir has become the official partner of FAO’s Global Soil Partnership (GSP).
The Global Soil Partnership for Food Security and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation (GSP) brings together international, regional, and national organisations that are working in the area of soil protection and sustainable management. Launched by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome on September 7, 2011, the partnership aims to implement the provisions of the 1982 World Soil Charter, and to position soils in the Global Agenda through collective action.
The key objectives are to promote Sustainable Soil Management (SSM) and improve soil governance to guarantee healthy and productive soils for food security, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and sustainable development.
Dr Shabir Ahmad Bangroo, Assistant Professor, Division of Soil Science, Faculty of Horticulture, had moved a formal application on behalf of SKUAST-K for becoming an official partner of GSP, which was screened and approved by the GSP secretariat.
Dr Bangroo, also the coordinator of SKUAST Kashmir – GSP, said the partnership means SKUAST-K will have access to the latest information on soils and sustainable soil management, connection with new partners and stakeholders across sectors, exchange of knowledge and sharing work with others, access to matchmaking opportunities for GSP project funding and participation in GSP events in the international fora.