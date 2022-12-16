SKUAST-K starts Skill development training programme

The programme is aimed to make aware/train entrepreneurial cultural among unemployed educated youth and to develop technical and vocational skill to have employment opportunities in forest based products.. Saloni Rai IAS, Director Industries and Commerce, GoJK, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Mohan Singh Director AYUSH JK and Prof. Haroon Naik, Director Planning, SKUAST Kashmir were guest of honors.

Professor S. A. Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry, formally welcomed the dignitaries and the trainees. Professor P. A. Sofi, Head, Division of FPU gave a brief account of this training programme to the audience and also spoke about its need and importance in the present unemployment sector.