SKUAST-K starts Skill development training programme

Srinagar, Dec 16: Division of Forest Products and Utilisation, Faculty of Forestry SKUAST-K today inaugurated 10 day advanced entrepreneurship and skill development programme (ESDP) sponsored by Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise, Government of India.
The programme is aimed to make aware/train entrepreneurial cultural among unemployed educated youth and to develop technical and vocational skill to have employment opportunities in forest based products.. Saloni Rai IAS, Director Industries and Commerce, GoJK, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Mohan Singh Director AYUSH JK and Prof. Haroon Naik, Director Planning, SKUAST Kashmir were guest of honors.
Professor S. A. Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry, formally welcomed the dignitaries and the trainees. Professor P. A. Sofi, Head, Division of FPU gave a brief account of this training programme to the audience and also spoke about its need and importance in the present unemployment sector.
The session was coordinated by Dr. Amerjeet Singh, Scientist division of FPU. Saloni Rai , Director Industries and Commerce, GoJK, spoke about the importance of industrial sector for creation of employment and income to the needy people of the J& K. Dr. Mohan SinghDirector AYUSH JK, mainly focused on the medicinal plant sector for industrial development in J&K apart from giving assurance for establishment of herbal garden at the faculty of forestry for demonstration and research purpose. Prof. Haroon Naik,Director Planning, SKUAST Kashmir gave the overall account of the skill development training's at SKUAST-K and their impact and need on creation of livelihood and providing of raw material for industrial sector.