SKUAST-K stresses need for expanding career opportunities for forestry professionals

Srinagar: Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar , SKUAST-K today organized a one day program on “Career opportunities for Forestry Professionals”.
The programme was organized by the Students Welfare Department and Career Counseling and Placement Cell (CCPC) Jointly.
Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, HoD SBS and SWO ( Organizing Secretary) proposed formal welcome and briefly highlighted the genesis of the program.
He said that the Faculty has certainly come of age after so many years of continuous service in the area of teaching, research and training and student services.
He congratulated the new entrants for making it to the university and tomorrow they will be also in the highest seats in the government as well as private sector.
The invited guests included, Irfan Ali Shah (IFS), Conservator of Forests, J & K Forest department, Shahnawaz Bukhari (KAS), Assistant Commissioner Enforcement (GST), Taxation Department, North Kashmir and Sahir Majeed (KAS), Project Officer, Social Welfare Department, J & K Government.
Prof. S.A Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry briefly highlighted the importance of Forestry Education in Government and Private Sector.
He said in his speech that we are proud of our former students who are serving the Government at the highest seats.
Sahir Majeed gave a detailed presentation on the scheme and syllabus of UPSC and JKPSC Examinations, he focused on the different aspects of these prestigious exams and methods to crack them.
Shahnawaz Bukhari, spoke on the importance of diverse forestry education in different job opportunities. He highlighted the fact that the curriculum of B.Sc (Hon) Forestry taught at the Faculty of Forestry is highly relevant for different national and state level examinations.
He stressed on how goal oriented planning, consistent hard work and patience is going to do wonders for the students of forestry. Irfan Ali Shah deliberated that despite facing many difficulties in life, he was able to qualify the several prestigious examinations like ARS, ACF and IFS after completing Forestry education.
He further said that to achieve a goal in life, one has to sacrifice his personal leisure and family comforts. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr G M Bhat, HoD SAF.
He thanked the dignitaries for sparing their time for this wonderful career counseling session with the students of the faculty.
The program was anchored by Dr Peerzada Ishtiyaq and Dr Sabeena Nabi Scientists at Faculty of Forestry.