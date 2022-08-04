SKUAST-K stresses need for expanding career opportunities for forestry professionals

Srinagar: Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar , SKUAST-K today organized a one day program on “Career opportunities for Forestry Professionals”.

The programme was organized by the Students Welfare Department and Career Counseling and Placement Cell (CCPC) Jointly.

Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, HoD SBS and SWO ( Organizing Secretary) proposed formal welcome and briefly highlighted the genesis of the program.

He said that the Faculty has certainly come of age after so many years of continuous service in the area of teaching, research and training and student services.

He congratulated the new entrants for making it to the university and tomorrow they will be also in the highest seats in the government as well as private sector.

The invited guests included, Irfan Ali Shah (IFS), Conservator of Forests, J & K Forest department, Shahnawaz Bukhari (KAS), Assistant Commissioner Enforcement (GST), Taxation Department, North Kashmir and Sahir Majeed (KAS), Project Officer, Social Welfare Department, J & K Government.