SKUAST-K to hold international symposium on biotechnology

The event is expected to host research professionals from various national and international organisations for six days here at Srinagar. Some of the leading national and international scientists who have confirmed their participation for conducting the sessions include Dr Goetz Laible from New Zealand, Dr Eveline Ibeagha-Awemu from Canada, Dr Raees Andrabi from USA, Dr Ashok Kumar from IIT Kanpur, Dr Sujata Mohanty from AIIMS Delhi, Dr Varsha Potdar from NIV, Dr PC Shekhar from CCMB Hyderabad, Dr Everette Nelson from VIT, and Dr Neetu Singh from IIT Delhi.