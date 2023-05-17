SKUAST-K to hold international symposium on biotechnology

Srinagar, May 17: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir is organising a six-day international symposium cum workshop on ‘Biotechnological Interventions in Animal Production & Therapeutics’ (BIAPT-2023) May 22 at Shalimar and FVSC Shuhama campuses.
Aimed at improving and bringing excellence in the research ecosystem by roping in the best international and national experts in the field, the symposium is being organised by the university’s Division of Animal Biotechnology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry under the sponsorship of the World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for institutional development of SKUAST-K in collaboration with ICAR and other national research organisations.
The event is expected to host research professionals from various national and international organisations for six days here at Srinagar. Some of the leading national and international scientists who have confirmed their participation for conducting the sessions include Dr Goetz Laible from New Zealand, Dr Eveline Ibeagha-Awemu from Canada, Dr Raees Andrabi from USA, Dr Ashok Kumar from IIT Kanpur, Dr Sujata Mohanty from AIIMS Delhi, Dr Varsha Potdar from NIV, Dr PC Shekhar from CCMB Hyderabad, Dr Everette Nelson from VIT, and Dr Neetu Singh from IIT Delhi.