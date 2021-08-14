SKUAST-K to hold UG, PG exams online after students' protest

The decision comes on the heels of Greater Kashmir report in its Saturday's issue about the aggrieved students' accusation that the varsity administration "does not follow the UGC guidelines for holding exams of intermediate semesters" in offline mode amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Greater Kashmir had received distress calls and emails from the students who said the varsity administration was running on ''highhandedness instead of following set rules for running the institution or for conducting the exams.''

The academic council, while taking note of the grievances of the students, has now reversed its decision to conduct the exams in offline mode.