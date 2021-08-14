SKUAST-K to hold UG, PG exams online after students' protest

Srinagar, August 14: Authorities at the Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K) have reversed the decision to hold the term-end examination of spring semester-2021 for undergraduate and postgraduate students through offline mode following objection by the students.
The decision comes on the heels of Greater Kashmir report in its Saturday's issue about the aggrieved students' accusation that the varsity administration "does not follow the UGC guidelines for holding exams of intermediate semesters" in offline mode amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
Greater Kashmir had received distress calls and emails from the students who said the varsity administration was running on ''highhandedness instead of following set rules for running the institution or for conducting the exams.''
The academic council, while taking note of the grievances of the students, has now reversed its decision to conduct the exams in offline mode.
“The End Term Examination (Spring Semester-2021) for all UG /PG Degree Programmes (excluding BVSc&AH) shall be conducted by the respective Faculties/Colleges internally in online mode,” reads a notice issued by the Registrar SKUAST-K.
The University has further decided that the deans of the respective subject matter faculties and concerned course instructors will conduct the examinations strictly in accordance with the Academic Calendar bearing No.AU/Acad/AC-01 /2021 /2040-80 April 4 of 2021.
“Further the mode of conduct of Annual Professional Examination- 2021 in respect of BVSc&AH Degree Programme, as may be decided , shall be notified separately,” the university notice reads.