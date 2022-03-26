SKUAST-K to join BSF for border area development

A meeting of Inspector General, Border Security Force, Raja Babu Singh and Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, was held on Saturday to foster the linkage between the two organisations.

The aim of the cooperation is capacity building in areas of agriculture and allied sector for empowering the ex-servicemen, forces veterans and cooperation to initiate collaborative programmes for border areas in order to support and nurture border population into the mainstream through skill training.