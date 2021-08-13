SKUAST-K UG students demand online exam

This newspaper received distress calls and emails from students who said the varsity administration was running on 'highhandedness instead of following set rules for running the institution or for conducting the exams.'

“The university does not follow the UGC guidelines for holding exams of intermediate semesters. We are subjected to mental depression because of the highhandedness of the university," said a student who is pursuing B.Sc agriculture from SKUAST-K.

The students accused that the university was running ‘on its own whims rather than following set rules.’ The students said they approached the varsity administration with their grievances only to return disappointed.

"Nobody is paying heed to our sufferings. The university is issuing notifications for holding offline exams of intermediate semesters which is against the interest of students," the students said adding that there is online exam even in Jammu.

The Registrar SKUAST-K Prof Gul Zaffar said "We recently convened a meeting of deans of all departments and they agreed to hold exams in offline mode. SKUAST Jammu students will appear in the online exam and SKUAST-K students will appear in the offline exam."

The Registrar said the offline exam will be conducted in different batches and all the students will not be called in one go.

When asked if the university was violating UGC guidelines, he said they were at liberty to hold the exams in offline mode. "We are allowed to hold exams in offline mode," he said.