SKUAST-Kashmir goes global, offers admission to foreign students

Srinagar, Sep 19: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) on Monday announced the opening of admission domestic as well as foreign students for UG and PG programmes for the year 2022-23 and short skill courses.
Addressing a presser here, SKUAST-K Vice Chancellor Nazeer Ahmad Ganai said the varsity is making an endeavour to make Kashmir a hub of education.
"We don't find ourselves in isolation. We want to go international and create an ecosystem which other Indian universities will follow," Ganai said.
In order to reach out to foreign students for admission, the VC said the varsity will invite ambassadors of different countries to Kashmir to provide them first-hand information about the infrastructure and ecosystem of its education system.
Similarly, the varsity will also contact Indian Consulates stationed in several countries to share information regarding admission and the courses offered by the university.