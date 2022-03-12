SKUAST-Kashmir starts skill development training programme

Srinagar, Mar 11: Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST Kashmir started a DASD, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India sponsored 25 days Skill Development Training Programme on “Medicinal Plants Grower” for unemployed youth of Kashmir valley.
According to a press note, the programme is envisioned to augment the skills of educated youth in cultivation, harvesting, processing, value addition and marketing of medicinal plants/products. After successful completion of the training, the trainees will be evaluated and certified by Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI). The programme was inaugurated by Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganaie VC SKUAST Kashmir in presence of Prof Sarfaraz Ahmad Director Research, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi Director Extension, Prof M AA Sidiqui DSW, Prof TH. Masoodi Registrar, Prof KN Qaiser Controller Examination, Prof Shabir Ahmad Dean Horticulture of SKUAST Kashmir.
Prof SA Gangoo In-charge Faculty of Forestry welcomed the guests and trainees, and briefly highlighted the genesis of the programme. Prof TH Masoodi, Prof M A A Sidiqui and Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of the medicinal plants sector in a growing economy. The inaugural session was moderated by Dr Peerzada Ishtiyak Ahmad Course Director and Coordinator of the programme. Dr P A Sofi Associate Professor FPU presented the vote of thanks. The programme was attended by Prof P A Khan Head FBT, Dr Sameera Qayoom, Dr Naseem Zaffar Geelani, Dr JA Mugloo, Dr Khursheed Ahmad Head Wildlife, Dr Khursheed Ahmad (Vegetable Science), Dr Aflaq Hamid, Dr Amarjeet Singh, Dr AR. Malik, Dr Tahir Mushtaq (Assistant Professors), Ishrat, Nida, Umer Atta (PhD Scholars of FPU Division) 25 skill trainees among others. The training is envisioned to enable the trainees to establish their own medicinal plants growing and trade units in Kashmir.