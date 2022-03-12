SKUAST-Kashmir starts skill development training programme

Prof SA Gangoo In-charge Faculty of Forestry welcomed the guests and trainees, and briefly highlighted the genesis of the programme. Prof TH Masoodi, Prof M A A Sidiqui and Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of the medicinal plants sector in a growing economy. The inaugural session was moderated by Dr Peerzada Ishtiyak Ahmad Course Director and Coordinator of the programme. Dr P A Sofi Associate Professor FPU presented the vote of thanks. The programme was attended by Prof P A Khan Head FBT, Dr Sameera Qayoom, Dr Naseem Zaffar Geelani, Dr JA Mugloo, Dr Khursheed Ahmad Head Wildlife, Dr Khursheed Ahmad (Vegetable Science), Dr Aflaq Hamid, Dr Amarjeet Singh, Dr AR. Malik, Dr Tahir Mushtaq (Assistant Professors), Ishrat, Nida, Umer Atta (PhD Scholars of FPU Division) 25 skill trainees among others. The training is envisioned to enable the trainees to establish their own medicinal plants growing and trade units in Kashmir.