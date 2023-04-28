SKUAST organises workshop on Youth empowerment

The aim of the workshop was to equip students with life skills which are vital to effectively tackle the challenges of 21st century and to bring attitudinal and behavioral change.In his message, Vice- Chancellor Prof. N.A.Ganai congratulated organisers for this initiative as these types of workshops empower students with soft skill such as interpersonal relations, decision making, time management, team skills, communication and leadership. Programme was attended by Director Education & Dean Students Welfare Prof. M.A.A. Siddique, Medical Officer Dr. Parvaiz , Students Welfare Officers HQ &COAE&T Dr. Seemi Lohani , Dr. Md. Muzamil and students of faculty of Horticulture. Prof. Siddique highlighted the importance of stress management through identifying stressors to reduce the negative impact of stress.