SKUAST signs MoU with Khyber greens to enhance fodder production

An official from SKUAST told Kashmir News Service (KNS), that the MoU has been signed with an aim to enhance fodder production, productivity and nutritional capacity. The SKAUST will provide them technological support and they will extend the benefits of this technology to farmers across Kashmir under the supervision of university scientists.

It is helpful for both parties as SKUAST will get help in technology expansion and khyber greens will get help in enhancing fodder production. It is the base on which MoU was signed, he added.