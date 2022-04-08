SKUAST signs MoU with Khyber greens to enhance fodder production

Srinagar, Apr 8: In a first Sher I Kashmir university of Agriculture science and technology signed MoU with Khyber greens to enhance fodder production in valley.
An official from SKUAST told Kashmir News Service (KNS), that the MoU has been signed with an aim to enhance fodder production, productivity and nutritional capacity. The SKAUST will provide them technological support and they will extend the benefits of this technology to farmers across Kashmir under the supervision of university scientists.
It is helpful for both parties as SKUAST will get help in technology expansion and khyber greens will get help in enhancing fodder production. It is the base on which MoU was signed, he added.
He also said that the MoU will be valid for three years and can be renewed after three years.
He also said that the university will provide them varieties which they will multiply in fields to produce fodder. Once we will have large scale sheet fodder production, scenario of fodder production will improve and there will be no need to important it.
This is the first MoU of its kind and it is the first fodder MoU for augmenting fodder supply in valley, he added.