Slain foreign JeM terrorist was active for 8 months, his killing a big success: SSP Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 11: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said that the foreign terrorist killed in South Kashmir's Shopian encounter early morning was active in the district for the last 8 months and his killing was a major success.

Addressing a press conference in Shopian, senior superintendent of police(SSP) Tanushree, as reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the slain foreign terrorist was identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees.