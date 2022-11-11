Slain foreign JeM terrorist was active for 8 months, his killing a big success: SSP Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 11: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said that the foreign terrorist killed in South Kashmir's Shopian encounter early morning was active in the district for the last 8 months and his killing was a major success.
Addressing a press conference in Shopian, senior superintendent of police(SSP) Tanushree, as reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the slain foreign terrorist was identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees.
She said that he was active in the area for the last 8 months.
“For the last several days we had been receiving intelligence inputs about a Fidayeen attack and target killings in Shopian and his killing in the encounter today was big success for us,” she said.
She said that they have got some leads about Choudry Gund incident in which a pandit Puran Krishan was killed. However, she said, the attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Toiba, while Kamran was associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Tanushree also said that Kamran was an A+ category militant and further investigation was going on to ascertain in which cases he was directly involved.