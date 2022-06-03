Slain labourer’s body flown to his hometown in Bihar

Srinagar, June 3: The body of a labourer killed on Thursday evening in Budgam was sent to Patna Bihar on Friday while arrangements for the body to be flown were made by authorities. “The body was sent to Patna in a flight,” a senior government official told Greater Kashmir. “ Two other labourers accompanied him.” The official said that air tickets from Srinagar to Delhi and then to Patna were arranged by the authorities. “His ex-gratia case has also been taken up for perusal.”
On Thursday evening , a non-local labourer identified as Dilkhush Kumar (18), son of Narayana Rishidev of Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Magraypora area of Chadoora in Budgam. Another labourer identified as Goria, a resident of Gurdaspur Punjab was injured.
The labourer was killed hours after a bank manager was shot dead in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir on Thursday evening.
This was the third attack on workers from outside Jammu and Kashmir in less than 24 hours and is the latest in a series of targeting civilians in recent weeks. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead on October 16.