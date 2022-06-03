Slain labourer’s body flown to his hometown in Bihar

On Thursday evening , a non-local labourer identified as Dilkhush Kumar (18), son of Narayana Rishidev of Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Magraypora area of Chadoora in Budgam. Another labourer identified as Goria, a resident of Gurdaspur Punjab was injured.

The labourer was killed hours after a bank manager was shot dead in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir on Thursday evening.