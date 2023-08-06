Slain soldier laid to rest with full military honours in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 6: The final rites of Sepoy Waseem Ahmad Bhat, a soldier hailing from Dachigam area of Bandipora, were held with full military honors here on Sunday. Bhat lost his life in the line of duty in an encounter with militants in Halan forest area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday last.

The 31-year-old Bhat was among three army soldiers taken to 92 Base Hospital after sustaining critical injuries during the Halan Kulgam operation – where all of them succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

Bhat’s mortal remains, as reported by GNS quoting a close relative, were ferried back from the military hospital Srinagar to his native village Dachigam Bandipora on Sunday morning. Hundreds of locals, along with top officials from the Army, Police and CRPF gathered at Middle School Dachigam to pay their respects and witness the last rites, which were conducted with full religious and military honors.