Slain soldier laid to rest with full military honours in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 6: The final rites of Sepoy Waseem Ahmad Bhat, a soldier hailing from Dachigam area of Bandipora, were held with full military honors here on Sunday. Bhat lost his life in the line of duty in an encounter with militants in Halan forest area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday last.
The 31-year-old Bhat was among three army soldiers taken to 92 Base Hospital after sustaining critical injuries during the Halan Kulgam operation – where all of them succumbed to their injuries shortly after.
Bhat’s mortal remains, as reported by GNS quoting a close relative, were ferried back from the military hospital Srinagar to his native village Dachigam Bandipora on Sunday morning. Hundreds of locals, along with top officials from the Army, Police and CRPF gathered at Middle School Dachigam to pay their respects and witness the last rites, which were conducted with full religious and military honors.
Bhat's untimely demise has deeply saddened the community and the women mourned the loss of this young soldier, who also happened to be a gifted football player. He proudly represented the ‘Iqra Football Club’ in Dachigam for a long time.
Behind him, Waseem leaves his wife, whom he had married in November 2021. His last visit to home on Eid was a cherished memory for his family. "His wife is six months pregnant," shared Zubair Sarwar Dar, his younger brother. Besides his wife, Waseem is survived by his parents, a brother and two married sisters.
In the face of this tragic loss, Bandipora Police has in the meantime expressed its solidarity with the bereaved family.
"Bandipora Police stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,#SaluteToTheBrave hearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” read a tweet.