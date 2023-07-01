Slashing of import duty on Washington apples

He said that the move is bound to impact the fruit growers of the Valley and said reducing import duty on Washington apples is another jolt to already debt ridden fruit growers of valley.

According to a press release Vakil today visited several villages of Rafiabad and Sopore including Chankhan, Faisalabad, Gosiyaabad, Aadipora in Sopore and Behrampora, Yarbugh, Dangiwacha in Rafiabad. During his visit he interacted with fruit growers of the area who expressed concern with the GoI's recent decision of slashing import rates by 20 percent on Washington apples.