Slashing of import duty on Washington apples

Srinagar, July 1 : Senior Vice President J&K Peoples Conference and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil slammed Central Government for slashing 20 percent import duty on Washington apples.
He said that the move is bound to impact the fruit growers of the Valley and said reducing import duty on Washington apples is another jolt to already debt ridden fruit growers of valley.
According to a press release Vakil today visited several villages of Rafiabad and Sopore including Chankhan, Faisalabad, Gosiyaabad, Aadipora in Sopore and Behrampora, Yarbugh, Dangiwacha in Rafiabad. During his visit he interacted with fruit growers of the area who expressed concern with the GoI's recent decision of slashing import rates by 20 percent on Washington apples.
Vakil said fruit industry once known as backbone of economy of valley “has become a victim of government negligence". He said the decision of slashing import duty on Washington apples is in contrast to the popular demand of hiking the duty on such imports and demanded immediate roll back.
“GoI need to understand the fact that fruit industry is the mainstay of valleys economy which also provides livelihood to lakhs of people directly and indirectly but still Govt is not concerned about it," he added
Vakil urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to bring up this crucial issue with Government of India, noting that fruit growers have suffered significant losses in the last 10 years and such decisions wont help the sector to grow instead a strong recommendation for approval of special economic package, including waiver of KCC loan is need of the hour.