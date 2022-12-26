Slight respite from intense cold as night temperatures improve in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 26: Amid cloud cover and possibility of isolated snowfall over upper reaches, there was slight respite from intense cold conditions in Kashmir Valley on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against the previous night’s minus 5.8°C that was the coldest recorded minimum temperature so far during this season. Today’s temperature was 1.5°C below normal for the summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.2°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C below normal as well as the season’s coldest for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 5.7°C against minus 7.0°C on the previous night which was the coldest night this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Today’s minimum temperature was below normal by 0.7°C, he said.