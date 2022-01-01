Slight rise in night temperature in Kashmir amid snow forecast

Srinagar, Jan 1: Sub-zero conditions prevailed across Kashmir valley and Ladakh on Saturday even as mercury rose slightly amid forecast for snow and rain spell from next week.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against previous night’s minus 3.0°C. Although the temperature was six notches above the previous night, it was minus 0.3°C below normal for this time of the year.
Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan', which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.
The mercury at the world famous resort of Gulmarg settled at minus 6.0°C against minus 9.0°C on the previous night, he said.
Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 4.0°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, he said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 6.6°C on previous night, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 3.3°C on previous night, the official said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 1.8°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night, the official said.
Jammu, the J&K’s winter capital, saw a rise in temperature by 5 notches from the precious night, recording a low of 5.6°C which is minus 1.7°C below normal for the place during this time of the year, he said.
Ladakh’s Leh had a low of minus 13.2°C against last night’s minus 15.0°C while automatic Kargil station recorded a minimum of minus 12.3°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 16.8°C, the official said.
The weatherman has forecast heavy snow at some places in Jammu and Kashmir during January 5 to 6 which might affect road and aerial transportation.
“As per today's analysis, widespread snow/rain spell of moderate intensity is most likely during 4-6th January in both J&K and Ladakh with main activity on 5-6th,” the official said.