SLS holds special lecture

Srinagar, Aug 8: Department of law, SLS, organised a special lecture by Dr. Anil Kumar, Senior Assistant Professor, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav.
Dr Rehana Shawl, Assistant Prof, requested Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean, SLS, to present a formal welcome address. Prof. Mir highlighted the background of gender inequality while referring to the evil practices of the past in Indian society. Dr. Anil Kumar spoke on women empowerment in India with reference to “New Grammar of Women Empowerment” by Shobana Kamineni, from the book Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery. He raised questions on the issues related to women’s empowerment in India, like “Is women empowerment enough? Is women empowerment against men?”
During the presentation, many students also participated in the discussion. Dr. Uzma Qadri, Assistant Prof, presented a vote of thanks.