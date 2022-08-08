SLS holds special lecture

Dr Rehana Shawl, Assistant Prof, requested Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean, SLS, to present a formal welcome address. Prof. Mir highlighted the background of gender inequality while referring to the evil practices of the past in Indian society. Dr. Anil Kumar spoke on women empowerment in India with reference to “New Grammar of Women Empowerment” by Shobana Kamineni, from the book Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery. He raised questions on the issues related to women’s empowerment in India, like “Is women empowerment enough? Is women empowerment against men?”