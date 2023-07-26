SLSCR constituted for all states, UTs to monitor security arrangements of railways: Union Railway Minister

Srinagar, July 26: The Centre on Wednesday said that it has constituted the State-level Security Committee of Railways (SLSCR) for all states and Union Territories (UT) for regular monitoring and review of security arrangements of the Railways.
Replying to a query raised by Member Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri, the Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply said that the SLSCR are headed by the respective Director General of Police (DGPs) and Commissioner of States and Union Territories for security of the Railways.
Sharing details regarding the steps taken for providing safe and convenient journey of senior citizens of the country, the Railway Minister said that the trains are escorted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on vulnerable and identified routes and sections in addition to trains escorted by Government Railway Police of different States daily.
“For immediate assistance passengers can make complaints on Rail Madad Portal directly (integrated with National Emergency No. 112),” the Minister said in his reply.
The Union Railway Minister said that the RPF personnel proactively provide assistance to elderly passengers taking special attention under mission “Operation Seva”.
“RPF has also launched a focused operation called Operation Dignity for rescue of elderly, sick, differently abled and other adults in need of care and protection,” the minister said.
He said that round the clock surveillance was kept through CCTV cameras provided in 7264 coaches in trains and 866 railway stations for enhanced security of the passengers.
"Under MeriSaheli initiative, focused attention has been provided for safety and security of lady passengers including senior citizens travelling alone by long distance trains for their entire journey that is from originating station to destination station," the minister said in his reply.
The minister said that there was a provision to allot lower berths to senior citizens and female passengers of 45 years and above automatically, even if no choice is given, subject to availability of accommodation at the time of booking.
"To facilitate movement of passengers, especially senior citizens and Persons with Disability (PwD), ramps and signage are provided at major railway stations. Escalators and lifts are also being provided progressively at railway stations," the minister said in his reply.