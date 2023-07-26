SLSCR constituted for all states, UTs to monitor security arrangements of railways: Union Railway Minister

Replying to a query raised by Member Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri, the Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply said that the SLSCR are headed by the respective Director General of Police (DGPs) and Commissioner of States and Union Territories for security of the Railways.

Sharing details regarding the steps taken for providing safe and convenient journey of senior citizens of the country, the Railway Minister said that the trains are escorted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on vulnerable and identified routes and sections in addition to trains escorted by Government Railway Police of different States daily.