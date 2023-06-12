Smartphone misuse, drug addiction emerging threats to youth: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, June 12 : National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah said that smart phone misuse and drug addiction/ substance abuse is emerging as a big threat to youth.
According to a press note, he was addressing people at Magam. He was on a condolence visit to Magam where he expressed unison with party leader Mohammad Ibrahim on the demise of his brother.
Expressing concern over the huge rise in drug addiction cases among the youth, Dr Farooq said, “Drug abuse in J&K is becoming a rampant phenomenon. It should be a point of concern for all of us. The first step towards stopping such incidents starts with contemplation by all of us. It goes without saying that the menace is an awful manifestation of widespread unemployment prevailing across J&K. It is time for the government to change the discourse about the drug addiction issue and start to view it as a disease rather than a law-and-order issue.”
"For years now, Kashmir is witnessing a new epidemic—drug addiction. This has spurred deep concern in Kashmiri society. The figures emanating from various government agencies also call the efforts of the government in curbing the rise of drug abuse to question. The survey carried by various agencies reveal the severity of the problem. Merely working on reining in the narcotics mafia won't help win the war against the problem, unless the government makes a massive outreach to our youth, this war on drug abuse cannot be won,” he said.