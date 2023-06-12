Smartphone misuse, drug addiction emerging threats to youth: Dr Farooq Abdullah

According to a press note, he was addressing people at Magam. He was on a condolence visit to Magam where he expressed unison with party leader Mohammad Ibrahim on the demise of his brother.

Expressing concern over the huge rise in drug addiction cases among the youth, Dr Farooq said, “Drug abuse in J&K is becoming a rampant phenomenon. It should be a point of concern for all of us. The first step towards stopping such incidents starts with contemplation by all of us. It goes without saying that the menace is an awful manifestation of widespread unemployment prevailing across J&K. It is time for the government to change the discourse about the drug addiction issue and start to view it as a disease rather than a law-and-order issue.”