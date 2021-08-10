Smartphones worth lakhs of rupees recovered, returned to rightful owners: Cyber Police Kashmir

A statement by Cyber Police Kashmir said that the owners of these smartphones of various models had reported to it.

Accordingly, special teams meant for the purpose were swung into action which recovered the lost smartphones using advanced technological and conventional methods, the cyber police statement said.

The mobile phone devices worth lakhs of rupees were later handed over to the rightful owners on Tuesday at Cyber Police Station Headquarters Srinagar.

As per the statement, Cyber Police Kashmir is receiving applications/reports from various persons about missing of their cell phones apart from various online frauds, scams and other cyber related crimes which are being reported in Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone on routine basis.



A constant 24x7 effort is being made by Cyber Police Kashmir through special teams to investigate such crimes besides tracing missing mobile phones, it added.