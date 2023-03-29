Srinagar, Mar 29: "Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer. It is also responsible for most cancers of the larynx, oral cavity, and esophagus," said Dr. Shubham Jain, HOD and Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, Delhi.
The doctor regularly visits Friends Hospital, Srinagar to offer consultation and treatment to the people of Srinagar.
"Despite this knowledge, lung cancer rates continue to surge. Lung cancer claims more lives each year than colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Despite this grim statistic, there is hope for those diagnosed with lung cancer," he added.
The medical expert said that the "symptoms of lung cancer can vary depending on the individual and the stage of the disease. However, some common symptoms may include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and hoarseness."
"If you have been diagnosed with lung cancer, it is important to talk to your doctor about all of your treatment options. Thanks to advances in medical science, lung cancer is no longer a death sentence as the cancer has spread."
Explaining the "do’s and don’ts of lung cancer," Dr Shubham Jain, said, “Lung cancer is a serious diagnosis, but with the right treatment plan, it is possible to manage the disease and maintain a good quality of life."