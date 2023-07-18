Smoothen flow of traffic along National Highway: Tarigami

Srinagar, July 18: CPI (M) leader MohamadYousufTarigami has urged the administration to Ensure smooth flow of traffic during AmarnathYatra along Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
In a statement he said,” People of Kashmir have always welcomed AmarnathYatris and played a crucial role in smooth conduct of the Yatra. But it is very unfortunate that they have to face immense difficulties to cover their commuting distances due to halting of traffic along National Highway.”
Tarigami said that coning off the thoroughfare unnecessarily cause disruptions in the seamless movement of traffic.
He urged upon the administration to take all necessary measures to smoothen the flow of traffic along National Highway.