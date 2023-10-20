Smuggled timber recovered in Handwara: Police

Kupwara, Oct 20: At least five logs of Deodar (Himalayan Cedar), measuring up to 22 cft were recovered in forest compartment number 25 of Khudi Mawar area of Handwara in Kupwara district, police said on Friday.
A police official said that following reliable information about the cutting and smuggling of green gold in forest compartment number 25 of Khudi Mawar, a police team under the supervision of SDPO Handwara Satish Kumar rushed towards the spot and seized 5 logs of Deador (Himaliyan Cedar) measuring upto 22 cft.
He said that those involved in the commission of offence on seeing the police party fled from the spot however they were identified as Salamdin Khatana, Nazir Ahmad Khatana, Mohammad Ramzan Wani all residents of Khudi Mawar. “Efforts are on to nab them,” he added.
A case has been registered under section 379 IPC & 26 IF Act and further investigation has been set into motion.
“The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure protection of green gold. Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal and anti-social activities,” police said in a statement.