Smuggled timber recovered in Handwara: Police

A police official said that following reliable information about the cutting and smuggling of green gold in forest compartment number 25 of Khudi Mawar, a police team under the supervision of SDPO Handwara Satish Kumar rushed towards the spot and seized 5 logs of Deador (Himaliyan Cedar) measuring upto 22 cft.

He said that those involved in the commission of offence on seeing the police party fled from the spot however they were identified as Salamdin Khatana, Nazir Ahmad Khatana, Mohammad Ramzan Wani all residents of Khudi Mawar. “Efforts are on to nab them,” he added.