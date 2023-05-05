Smuggled timber seized in Baramulla, Handwara

In Handwara, during the intervening night of 4 and 5 May, Police Post Chogul seized 3 logs of illicit timber from the possession of one person namely Aijaz Ahmad Dar resident of Haran Takibal. However, the accused person involved in the commission of the crime taking advantage of the darkness managed to flee from the spot and efforts are on to effect his arrest.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered in respective Police Stations, and investigations initiated. “The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure the protection of green gold,” police said.