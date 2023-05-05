Smuggled timber seized in Baramulla, Handwara

Srinagar, May 5: Police have seized illicit timber in Baramulla and Handwara and arrested 2 accused persons involved in the commission of the crime.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali assisted by SHO PS Uri, arrested 2 timber smugglers identified as Hakim Din and Qadeer Ahmad, both residents of Choolan Kalsan Uri who were involved in cutting down of forest timber illegally and were selling the same at higher rates. Illicit forest timber measuring about 40 CFTs was recovered from their possession in Choolan Uri. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
In Handwara, during the intervening night of 4 and 5 May, Police Post Chogul seized 3 logs of illicit timber from the possession of one person namely Aijaz Ahmad Dar resident of Haran Takibal. However, the accused person involved in the commission of the crime taking advantage of the darkness managed to flee from the spot and efforts are on to effect his arrest.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered in respective Police Stations, and investigations initiated. “The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure the protection of green gold,” police said.