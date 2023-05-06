Smuggled timber seized in Budgam; 3 arrested

Budgam, May 6: Police in Budgam have seized illicit timber and arrested 3 accused persons involved in the commission of crime.
Police Station Magam received information that 3 persons Hilal Ahmad Shah resident of Nagbal Khag, Irfan Ahmad Bhat son of Sulaiman Bhat resident of Chesti Colony Baramulla A/P Nowgam Srinagar and Tahir Ahmad Sheikh resident of New Colony Summerbugh Nowgam have loaded illegally acquired timber in their vehicles Maruti Wagon R bearing registration number JK01K -8380 and Tata Mobile JK02AK- 2119 and intend to transport it to other location.
Accordingly, the vehicles laden with illegally acquired timber of 9 logs measuring 60 CFT were seized and all three smugglers have been arrested. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Magam and investigation has been initiated.
“The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure the protection of green gold. Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal & anti-social activities,” police said.