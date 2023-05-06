Smuggled timber seized in Budgam; 3 arrested

Accordingly, the vehicles laden with illegally acquired timber of 9 logs measuring 60 CFT were seized and all three smugglers have been arrested. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Magam and investigation has been initiated.

“The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure the protection of green gold. Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal & anti-social activities,” police said.