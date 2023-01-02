Smuggled timber seized in Handwara

Srinagar, Jan 2: Police in Handwara seized illicit timber at Kulangam area of Handwara.
Acting on a specific input regarding illicit timber lying in the premises of Abdul Majeed War son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Kulangam, a police party of Police Post Chogul raided the particular spot and seized twenty (20) logs of illicit timber. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 03/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigation set into motion.
“The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure protection of green gold. Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” the police said.