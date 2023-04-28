Smuggled timber seized in Handwara

Acting on specific input regarding the illegal timber smuggling in village Harnipora Shahlal, a police party of Police Station Handwara raided the specific spot and seized the illicit timber (45 logs) from the house of one person identified as Mohd Yousuf Ganie resident of Harnipora Shahlal. The accused involved in the commission of the crime has also been arrested on the spot. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. Moreover, a police party of Police Station Vilgam also seized illicit timber from the village Bulinar Tarathpora.