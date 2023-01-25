Snow avalanche blocks water supply to several villages in Tangmarg area of Baramulla

Baramulla, Jan 25: A snow avalanche hit in the Drang area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening. The snow avalanche caused no damage, however the water supply to many areas of Tangmarg got affected following the incident.
As per initial reports, the low intensity snow avalanche triggered on Wednesday evening in the upper reaches of Drang area and it caused blockage of water resource, water from which is being supplied to various parts of the Tangmarg area.
The executive engineer Jal Shakti Tangmarg, Muhammad Yousuf, while conforming the incident, said that the snow avalanche affected the main source of the water supply as major portion of the supply route got affected by the heavy accumulation of the snow following the avalanche in the area.
“We will put in place our all efforts to restore the water supply. However, restoration will solely depend upon the weather condition,” said Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department Tangmarg.
He said the areas that will remain affected due to the water supply disruption will include Tangmarg, Maheen, Treran, Shajimarg Qazi Compora, Zirin, Warpora, Shalgam, Hajibal and Waniloo besides Hariwatnoo Kilwara,”