Snow avalanche blocks water supply to several villages in Tangmarg area of Baramulla

As per initial reports, the low intensity snow avalanche triggered on Wednesday evening in the upper reaches of Drang area and it caused blockage of water resource, water from which is being supplied to various parts of the Tangmarg area.

The executive engineer Jal Shakti Tangmarg, Muhammad Yousuf, while conforming the incident, said that the snow avalanche affected the main source of the water supply as major portion of the supply route got affected by the heavy accumulation of the snow following the avalanche in the area.