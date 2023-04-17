Snow avalanche buries two trucks on Zojila Pass, drivers rescued

This is the second day when avalanche hit Zojila Pass. On Sunday a snow avalanche occurred near Shaitani nallah which buried atleast five vehicles including trucks and one private vehicle under it. All the drivers and passengers escaped safely and were rescued by BRO and police.

Meanwhile, in view of repetitive huge Avalanches on Srinagar-Kargil road, immediate widening of road needs to be done. Because of widening work, Traffic on Srinagar-Kargil road will remain suspended on 18th & 19th of April, 2023. People are advised to plan their journey accordingly, an advisory from Trafic Rural police Kashmir said.