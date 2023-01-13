Snow clearance, healthcare facilities reviewed in Budgam

Budgam, Jan 13: Amid Snowfall, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid today visited District Hospital and Old Bus Stand in Budgam town to take stock of healthcare facilities, snow clearance operations and supply of essential services across the district.
During inspection at the hospital, the DC took on spot assessment of healthcare facilities provided to patients. He visited various wards including gynae, OPD, Dental, General Wards and other sections.
He also interacted with patients and attendants to enquire about health facilities.
The DC instructed the concerned to ensure availability of medicine and proper heating arrangements for patients admitted in the hospital.
He emphasized on availability of doctors and paramedics staff and strict adherence to the duty roster by staff at all health centres for the convenience of the general public.
Meanwhile, the DC visited Old Bus Stand Budgam and assessed the Snow clearance work, supply of essential services and availability of essential commodities in the market.
He instructed that a market checking drive be carried out to ensure implementation of the official rate list.
The DC stressed on smooth traffic movement across all routes. He said that Snow clearance operations were promptly carried out wherever snowfall occurred and all major and minor roads including at Doodhpathri and Yousmarg areas were made through for traffic movement.
He said similarly all feeders are working normally in all Tehsils of the district and both men and machinery have been put in ready gear to ensure prompt restoration of all services including electricity and water supply across the district.
During the visit, DC met various local delegations at Old Bus Stand who raised their demands with him.
DC gave them patient hearing and said that all their genuine demands shall be addressed in priority.