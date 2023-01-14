Snow clearance machines equipped with GPS devices in Bandipora

Bandipora, Jan 14: To optimize the efficiency and working of Snow clearance operations, the District Administration Bandipora recently installed Global Positioning System (GPS) in snow clearance machines.
The digital system of GPS manages and coordinates Snow clearance operations and enables it to locate the Snow clearance machines with pinpoint accuracy.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed said that GPS has been installed to monitor the use of vehicles and status of vehicles deployed during Snow clearance operations.
He said this approach has proved beneficial in monitoring the Snow clearance vehicle movement and Snow clearance operations.
Dr. Owais said installation of GPS enables the District Control room to track progress of clearance and real time status of machines deployed and combining technology enables administration for proper management and timely response.
He said that GPS installation enhanced the coordination of Snow clearance mechanism and tracking of machines for proper deployment besides ensuring better use of resources.
The DC said that all the men and machinery is on alert to deal with the situation arising due to Snowfall. He said the District Control room is also actively functioning at District Headquarter to monitor the overall situation and to take SOS calls besides taking feedback from the public.