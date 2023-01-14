Snow clearance measures, restoration of services assessed in Kulgam

Kulgam, Jan 14: To take first hand appraisal of the situation arising due to Snowfall and restoration of essential services, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today conducted extensive tour of Aharbal, D. H. Pora, Watoo, Manzgam and other areas in the district.
During the visit, the DC interacted with the people and listened to their issues for redressal.
He also visited Sub District Hospital at D.H.Pora and took stock of patient care services and also interacted with the staff and patients here.
He directed the hospital officials to ensure round the clock availability of medical personnel.
The DC also instructed to lift Snow expeditiously to facilitate smooth and hassle-free movement.
The DC also visited several wards and also took stock of availability of essential medicines.
BMO D.H.Pora briefed the DC about the services being provided to the patients at the hospital.
With regard to Snow clearance, the concerned officers informed the DC that near about 95 percent roads stand cleared and are through in the district.
The DC instructed the concerned to clear rest of roads and ensure people do not face any inconvenience across the district.
The DC was accompanied by ADDC Showkat Ahmad Rather, ACR Mir Imtiyaz-ul-Aziz, ACD Muhammad Imran Khan, SDM Noorabad Bashir Ul Hassan, CMO, Tehsildar, AEEs from PDD, R&B and other officers.