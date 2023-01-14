Snow clearance operations reviewed in Kupwara

The DC paid a surprise visit to Community Health Centre (CHC) Kralpora and inspected various sections of the hospital including Labour Room, Immunization Section, ER Room, General OPD, Dental Section and Pharmacy. He interacted with the hospital staff including BMO, Doctors and Paramedical Staff, besides, checked their attendance. He also interacted with the patients and enquired about the treatment facilities.

The DC also visited Health & Wellness Centre (H&WC) Shaloora and inspected functioning of the Centre.