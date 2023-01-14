Snow clearance operations reviewed in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 14: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray today visited different areas of Kupwara district and inspected various healthcare facilities, receiving stations and took stock of the ongoing Snow clearance operation.
The DC paid a surprise visit to Community Health Centre (CHC) Kralpora and inspected various sections of the hospital including Labour Room, Immunization Section, ER Room, General OPD, Dental Section and Pharmacy. He interacted with the hospital staff including BMO, Doctors and Paramedical Staff, besides, checked their attendance. He also interacted with the patients and enquired about the treatment facilities.
The DC also visited Health & Wellness Centre (H&WC) Shaloora and inspected functioning of the Centre.
During the inspection of the health institutions the DC appreciated the BMO Kralpora and his team in management of men and machinery at CHC Kralpora and H&WC Shaloora.
He inspected Receiving Station Kralpora & took stock of feeders & power supply.
The DC also took stock of ongoing Snow clearance measures in upper areas of Kralpora block including Meelyal and Ferkin during which he met various public deputations and heard their day to day issues.
Meanwhile, power supply has been restored across the district, however, because of fault in 33 KV line, restoration work of power supply to Karnah, Keran and Machill is in progress.
Regarding snow clearance from roads, 1224 km have been cleared from the snow which includes 770 km by Mechnical Engineering, 192 km by R&B, 222 km by PMGSY and rest by BEACON. However, because of warning 3, border roads for Karnah, Keran and Machill are closed for traffic.