Snow clearance, winter preparedness reviewed

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Bhatnagar made these comments while chairing a high-level meeting to review the winter preparedness of the Public Works (R&B) Department, NHAI, Border Road Organisation’s Project Beacon, Project Sampark, and other sister agencies at the civil secretariat here.

Addressing the officers, Advisor Bhatnagar said that maintaining critical infrastructure, road networks, and mechanical systems was of paramount importance during winters and this department had a crucial role in ensuring the well-being and convenience of citizens during this season.