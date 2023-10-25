Snow clearance, winter preparedness reviewed

Srinagar, Oct 25: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar Wednesday said that the J&K administration had significantly enhanced its machinery and other related equipment which would ensure substantial improvement in addressing snow clearance and other critical winter-related challenges to the previous years.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Bhatnagar made these comments while chairing a high-level meeting to review the winter preparedness of the Public Works (R&B) Department, NHAI, Border Road Organisation’s Project Beacon, Project Sampark, and other sister agencies at the civil secretariat here.
Addressing the officers, Advisor Bhatnagar said that maintaining critical infrastructure, road networks, and mechanical systems was of paramount importance during winters and this department had a crucial role in ensuring the well-being and convenience of citizens during this season.
He said that the J&K government had significantly enhanced its machinery and other related equipment than previous years and it should be ensured that the machinery was available at the designated places for their timely deployment during ensuing winters.
Laying special emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted road connectivity during winters, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the officers to deploy the snow-clearing machinery and equipment in critical habitations as well as in hospitals well in advance to avoid any exigency due to uneven snowfall.
He stressed that the officers of road agencies to work in coordination and synergy with each other so that better services are provided to the people.
Advisor Bhatnagar also enjoined the officers to procure the necessary machinery by the end of October for timely deployment.
Reviewing other measures of the department and other agencies, he called upon the officers to maintain communication down to the last man, highlighting that cross-sectional and cross-departmental communication was important for dealing with any kind of exigency.
He asked them to conduct a dry run of the existing communication network system in convergence with other departments for the timely improvement of any service.
Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned officers to adopt a meticulous approach to address the requirements of the people, particularly those living in critical and snow-bound areas.
He asked the officers to be responsive to the people to address their genuine concerns during any kind of eventuality in winter.
Advisor Bhatnagar also asked the officers to deploy adequate machinery in the hospitals as well as along the roads leading to hospitals so that the healthcare services as well as emergency transportation and Police assistance were not affected.
During the meeting, the concerned chief engineers as well as the representatives of raid agencies gave detailed presentations on the plan of action of their respective agencies regarding the snow clearance operations.
Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Shailendra Kumar; Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Amir; Chief Engineers of R&B Kashmir and Jammu, Chief Engineer Mechanical and Hospital Engineering Department, Chief Engineer PMGSY Kashmir and Jammu, Chief Engineer Project SAMPARK, Chief Engineer BRO’s Project Beacon, RO NHAI, Kashmir and Jammu, Executive Director, NHIDCL, and other concerned officers attended the meeting both in person and through video conferencing.