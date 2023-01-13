Heavy snowfall cuts off Kashmir: Flights grounded, highway closed

Srinagar, Jan 13: Kashmir valley has been cut off from the outside world as all flights to and fro Srinagar airport have been cancelled due to heavy snowfall on Friday, officials said.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the major surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the outside world, was closed due to shooting stones and mudslides in Ramban district, they said.

“All flights for today at our airport have been cancelled due to continuous bad weather,” Srinagar airport said in a tweet. “The passengers of the cancelled flights shall be accommodated by the respective Airlines in the next available flight at no extra cost.”

Meanwhile, a traffic department official here said shooting stones and boulders continue to disrupt traffic on the highway at Mehar Ramban. “Clearance work is underway on the highway. People are advised to undertake journey on highway only after confirming status from traffic control units,” traffic department official said in a tweet. There was also a mudslide near Mehar.

GNS reported that an official at traffic control unit at around 1600 hours informed that the highway was closed.