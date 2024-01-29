Snow dodges Kashmir plains, blankets higher reaches

Srinagar, Jan 29: Light snowfall occurred in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during last 24 hours, but people in plains of valley continue to miss this season’s ‘Nav Sheen’.

Traditionally, Kashmiris greet each other and even send gifts of winter foods to friends and relatives on the first snowfall each winter.

Children would make snowmen and play snowball matches.

The first snowfall was thus called ‘Nov Sheen’ (New Snowfall) and the greetings exchanged on this occasion is called ‘Nov Sheen Mubarak’.

So far, there has been no snowfall in the plains as the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’, which started on December 21 will end tomorrow.

Minimum temperature has already risen appreciable in the valley and Jammu division, making bleak the possibility of a heavy snowfall this winter.

Srinagar had 3.6, Gulmarg minus 3.2 and Pahalgam 0.7 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town had minus 5 and Kargil minus 6.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.3, Katra 9, Batote 5.1, Bhaderwah 3.2 and Banihal 4 as the minimum temperature.

Meanwhile, reports quoting officials said fresh snowfall of 2 inches was reported in Doodhpathri resort in Budgam and 4 inches in Ganderbal. He said Sonamarg/Zojila received 1ft feet snow,

Razdan Top received 2 Feet, Dawar Gurez 6 inches, Izmarg16 inches, Tulail: 04 inches, Sadna Top: 18 inches, Farkin Top16 inches, Z-Gali: 2 feet and Machil 12 inches.

Currently snowing heavily at Hachmarg, Kupwara. Snow accumulation = 2 inches

Video: Parvez Ahmad pic.twitter.com/Xqv2ckrIuQ — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) January 29, 2024

The meteorological department officials have said that on Jan 29, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K. Heavy snowfall is forecasted over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir Division (Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam districts) till late Monday afternoon.

They said between January 30-31st, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places of J&K with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches in Kashmir region.

Similarly, between February 1-2nd, weather will remain generally cloudy with light rain and snow was expected at many places towards late afternoon and evening slots. On Feb 3-4, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K, they added.

(With inputs from IANS and local agencies)