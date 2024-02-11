Snow festival organised in Bandipora

Bandipora, Feb 11: Bandipora Youth Federation in collaboration with the district administration Sunday organised a snow festival at the Sumlar area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the festival witnessed a variety of spectacular celebrations of community, culture, and seasonal joy and offered an array of captivating activities and attractions for participants of all ages.

The festival also witnessed a range of activities, including colourful local Gojri cultural performances, snow sports activities like Sheen Jung (snow fight), snow Kabaddi, snow rugby, and tug-of-war.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Shakeel-ur-Rehman Rather in the presence of Padma Shree Faisal Ali Dar; District Development Council (DDC) Arin Chairperson, Ghulam Mohiuddin; Commanding Officer 14 RR, Col Rohit Bhat, ASP Bandipora Sandeep Bhatt; and DySP Headquarters Bandipora, Shafat Ahmad.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC appreciated the Bandipora Youth Federation for their efforts in organising the snow festival.

He said that these festivities transform dull winter and icy days into pleasant, exciting ones.

The DC said that in addition to exploring tourism potential, these festivals also assist youth in directing their energies into worthwhile endeavours as opposed to idle diversion.

He advised the youth to abstain from drugs and spend their free time on productive endeavours rather than hanging out with undesirable people.

On the occasion, an oath to make Bandipora a drug-free district was also undertaken by all.