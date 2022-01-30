Snow leopard devours 23 sheep in Kargil

Ganderbal, Jan 30: At least 23 sheep were killed in two separate leopard attacks in Youkmagatoo and Farka Gontabsa area of Lankerchey in Kargil district on Sunday.
Reports said that the snow leopard had barged into the livestock shed of Muhammad Ali Gontabsa and Muhammad Hanifa of Youkma Gatoo, killing nine sheep besides leaving several others wounded.
Another leopard attack was reported at the livestock shed of Muhammad Hanifa where 14 sheep have been killed.
Locals from the area appealed to the Wildlife Department and district administration to trap the roaming beast as according to them it had been on the prowl for the last many days in the area.
Similarly, the stray dogs’ menace has become a cause for concern for residents of village Lankerchey.
They have been facing challenges due to the increasing menace of stray dogs that is also causing damage to livestock.
As many as 10 sheep were killed in an attack by stray dogs in Lankerchey on Wednesday.
The resident said that the stray dogs had created fear among the locals, especially among children.
“The scare of dogs has hampered the movement of local,”said a local.
They have appealed the administration to provide compensation to the owners who suffered livestock damage in the recent attacks.