Snow transforms Gurez into fairyland

Bandipora, Jan 31: The long-awaited heavy snowfall has turned Gurez into a fairyland, cutting it off from the outside world as people have been confined to their homes with little to do.

The locals said they felt delighted as the snow finally began draping the valley in white with moderate spells reported on Monday and heavy spells recorded on Wednesday.

Ghulam Mohiuddin Khan from the remotest Gujjran village in Tulail Valley within Gurez said that the region received almost 4 feet of snow on Wednesday.

“The heavy snowfall has restricted us to our homes,” Khan said. “There was not much to do except sit idle and keep warm.”

The heavy snowfall also dashed hopes of the roads opening as the region was cut off from the centrally-located tehsil of Dawar in Gurez.

“There was hope the road would be cleared on Monday, but now it seems it will be a long wait as usual,” Khan said expressing hope that the authorities would move in with machinery as soon as possible.

In Dawar, people have been rejoicing as the region recorded over 2 feet of snow by Wednesday evening. “I can’t explain how happy I am feeling right now,” Abdul Raheem Lone said.

He said the prolonged dry spell had them worried.

“I wish more snow falls,” he said even when it had confined him to his home.

On Tuesday, as the sun kept playing hide and seek, a group of locals took to playing cricket on frozen snow.

The practice has been usual in Gurez but gained traction in recent years.

“I spotted a group of youth playing cricket on snow. It was heartwarming to witness the scenes after so long,” said Bashir Ahmad Teroo, a medical professional.

He said that it kind of felt surreal as the dry spell had them in doubt if they would be able to witness these scenes this season.

Teroo, who was driving for duty, witnessed the scenes a short walk from his home and felt elated.

Irfan Ahmad, a cricketing enthusiast said that he was feeling elated about playing snow cricket.

Ajaz Ahmad Dar, another local said, “Fixtures will be issued soon.”

Despite all the happiness the snow brings, it also makes people anxious, mostly those requiring medical attention.

However, officials said they were ensuring that the internal roads were cleared.

The snow has also snapped the power supply as the regions in Dawar that were connected to the grid, had not seen electricity from Tuesday evening, locals said.

They expressed hope that diesel generators would be started soon if faults in transmission lines were not restored amid heavy snowfall.

Mukhtar Ahmad Lone from Bagtore region said that the region had received 2 feet of snow while the road was closed.

“If weather conditions remain the same, it feels unlikely that the road will be opened soon,” he said. Notably, Bagtore and Tulail regions still get a few hours of electrification from diesel generators.