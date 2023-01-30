Snowfall disrupts electricity in Kashmir parts; KPDCL says only four 33KV lines under fault

Srinagar, Jan 30: The fresh snowfall has disrupted the electricity supply in many parts of Kashmir, especially in northern districts while the authorities in Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Monday said that only four 33 KV lines are under fault stressing that all the 33 KV feeders will be charged by evening.

Quoting an official statement, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that at present 14 feeders of 33 KV lines, 215 11 KV feeders and other tap lines were under fault due to snowfall.

“Due to heavy snowfall during the intervening night of 30th Jan, electric supply to many areas of Kashmir Valley got disrupted. The load of the whole valley dipped below 850 MWs during the early morning hours of 30th Jan, 2022.”