Snowfall forecast: District Admin Kupwara issues advisory for residents

Srinagar, Oct 16: District Administration Kupwara has advised residents of Keran, Karnali, MachII, Dudnamal, Jumugund, Nowgam, Kumkadi and those living on the periphery of different Nailahs/rivers which are prone to sliding and flash floods to refrain from venturing in these areas till the improvement of weather.
The statement issued by District Administration Kupwara reads: In view of the forecast by Metrological Department, moderate snowfall is expected over the higher altitudes while as, there is possibility of rain over plains of Jammu & Kashmir during 16' & 17"' of October 2023 due to the western disturbances, the people of the District in general and those residing in the areas like Keran, Karnali, MachII, Dudnamal, Jumugund, Nowgam, Kumkadi and those living on the periphery of different Nailahs/rivers which are prone to sliding and flash floods are advised to refrain from venturing in these areas till the improvement of weather."
The District administration has asked residents to contact Disaster Management Control Room, DC office Kupwara, Police Control Room, Kupwara Police Control Room, Handwara 01955-253522/ 9419268121/ 7780937892 01955-252451 01955-262295 to seek assistance in case of any eventuality.