Snowfall forecast: District Admin Kupwara issues advisory for residents

The statement issued by District Administration Kupwara reads: In view of the forecast by Metrological Department, moderate snowfall is expected over the higher altitudes while as, there is possibility of rain over plains of Jammu & Kashmir during 16' & 17"' of October 2023 due to the western disturbances, the people of the District in general and those residing in the areas like Keran, Karnali, MachII, Dudnamal, Jumugund, Nowgam, Kumkadi and those living on the periphery of different Nailahs/rivers which are prone to sliding and flash floods are advised to refrain from venturing in these areas till the improvement of weather."