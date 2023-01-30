Snowfall paralyses normal life in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 30: After widespread snowfall on Monday across north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, several areas remained cutoff from district headquarters throwing normal life out of gear.
The snowfall which began Monday continued till late evening with around 9-10 inches deep snow getting accumulated in plains while as 2-3 feet snow was recorded in upper reaches.
Due to the accumulation of more than one feet of fresh snow in upper reaches, traffic on Kupwara-Karnah, Kapwara-Machil, Kupwara-Keran and Kralpora-Budnamal roads was suspended by administration as a precautionary measure.
The business establishments and transport remained by and large off the roads with minimum movement of the general public and less percentage of government employees in offices.
The snowfall also caused widespread power and drinking water disruption, giving a tough time to the common people.
Electricity remained cut off in the entire district from Monday afternoon forcing people to use candles and other means in their houses after the sunset.
Snowfall caused slippery conditions at Watayin, Langate, Talri bridge and many other places due to which private and public vehicles were stuck for several hours in these areas. Later police and civilians came to the rescue of drivers.
People from Upper Rajwar told this correspondent over phone that the road from Zachaldara to Wader was not cleared from snow causing hardships for the people.
People from Sarmarg Handwara also complained that their road was yet to be cleared from snow. They said that whenever there is snowfall, their area remains cutoff from Handwara for days together.
Meanwhile complaints poured in from main town Kupwara where people faced a lot of problems due to water logging. People while blaming Municipal Council Kupwara for choked drainage system said that all lanes especially the bypass road always turn nightmarish for people whenever there is snowfall or rains.
Similar complaints were received from main market Handwara where shopkeepers and people had to wade through waters.
One of the shopkeepers complained that due to lack of proper drainage system at main market Handwara common masses and shopkeepers have to always face problems.
Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray personally monitored the snow clearance operation. He said that all major roads including Kupwara-Sopore, Handwara-Baramulla, Kupwara-Sogam, Kupwara-Kralpora-Chokibal were open for vehicular movement.
He directed officers to play a proactive role so that life is back to normal and people may not face inconvenience.
Meanwhile helplines have been established at every tehsil headquarter to deal with any emergency.