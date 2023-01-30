Snowfall paralyses normal life in Kupwara

The snowfall which began Monday continued till late evening with around 9-10 inches deep snow getting accumulated in plains while as 2-3 feet snow was recorded in upper reaches.

Due to the accumulation of more than one feet of fresh snow in upper reaches, traffic on Kupwara-Karnah, Kapwara-Machil, Kupwara-Keran and Kralpora-Budnamal roads was suspended by administration as a precautionary measure.