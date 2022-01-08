Snowfall Situation | Alleviate sufferings of people: NC
Srinagar, Jan 8: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Saturday impressed upon the divisional administration to rise to the exigencies emanating in the wake of heavy snowfall in south Kashmir districts.
A statement of NC issued here said that calling for immediate redressal of grievances of the people given the snowfall in the last two days, Masoodi made phone calls to respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of south Kashmir and impressed upon them to ensure that surface connectivity and public utility services were restored in all south Kashmir districts forthwith.
Drawing the attention of DCs of Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Kulgam towards the plight of people, he implored upon them to issue directions to the concerned department invested with the task of clearance of snow on roads for prompt action to alleviate the miseries of people due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir.
Masoodi also asked the district commissioners to acquire intermittent briefs from the concerned PDD, PHE, FCSCA officials about the status of the restoration of power supply, clearance of snow from the roads, adequacy of food items, fuel, water supply, availability of medicines, and other basic amenities in south Kashmir areas.
As the disaster management authority has issued avalanche warnings for higher reaches of Kashmir, he contended that it was incumbent upon the local district administration to spot those areas and ensure the safety and security of people living there.