Snowfall Situation | Alleviate sufferings of people: NC

A statement of NC issued here said that calling for immediate redressal of grievances of the people given the snowfall in the last two days, Masoodi made phone calls to respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of south Kashmir and impressed upon them to ensure that surface connectivity and public utility services were restored in all south Kashmir districts forthwith.

Drawing the attention of DCs of Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Kulgam towards the plight of people, he implored upon them to issue directions to the concerned department invested with the task of clearance of snow on roads for prompt action to alleviate the miseries of people due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir.