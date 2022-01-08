Snowfall Situation|Altaf Bukhari urges Govt to address public woes

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that the Meteorological Department had already issued a red alert and it remains the responsibility of the authorities incharge to ensure that people do not suffer in any manner.

“I have received numerous calls from the people across Kashmir division, especially from remote areas, who have complained about the negligent attitude of the administration with regards to road blockades. The roads in these areas have not been cleared of snow, making it problematic for the locals to step outside their homes. The government should dispatch special teams to supervise the road clearance drives in all the districts,” he said.