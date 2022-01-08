Snowfall Situation|Altaf Bukhari urges Govt to address public woes

Srinagar, Jan 8: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday urged the divisional administration of the Kashmir zone to ensure that all contingency plans were executed smoothly in case of any emergencies due to inclement weather conditions.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that the Meteorological Department had already issued a red alert and it remains the responsibility of the authorities incharge to ensure that people do not suffer in any manner.
“I have received numerous calls from the people across Kashmir division, especially from remote areas, who have complained about the negligent attitude of the administration with regards to road blockades. The roads in these areas have not been cleared of snow, making it problematic for the locals to step outside their homes. The government should dispatch special teams to supervise the road clearance drives in all the districts,” he said.
Bukhari said that widespread power blackouts during snowfall were adding to the misery of the people as the conventional sources of energy like kerosene and firewood were not accessible to them anymore.
“The administration must realise that people in Kashmir are mostly dependent on electricity now. It is regrettable that even after incorporating exponential hikes in electricity bills, people continue to suffer immensely. Numerous villages and towns have been plunged into darkness while requisite measures to restore power to these areas are still missing,” he said.